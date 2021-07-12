US Has Every Indication Protests in Cuba 'Spontaneous' - White House

The United States has every indication that the protests in Cuba over the weekend were spontaneous and not prompted by other countries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The United States has every indication that the protests in Cuba over the weekend were spontaneous and not prompted by other countries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

"There's every indication that yesterday's protests were spontaneous expressions of people who were exhausted with the Cuban government's economic mismanagement and repression, and these are protests inspired by the harsh reality of everyday life in Cuba, not people in another country," Psaki said.