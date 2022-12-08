UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:35 PM

US Has Every Reason to Expect Talks With Russia on Whelan's Release to Continue - Official

The United States has every reason to expect negotiation channels with Russia for Paul Whelan's release will remain open, a senior administration official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United States has every reason to expect negotiation channels with Russia for Paul Whelan's release will remain open, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

"We have every reason to expect negotiation channels for Whelan to remain open," the official told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.

