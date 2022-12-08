- Home
- World
- News
- US Has Every Reason to Expect Talks With Russia on Whelan's Release to Continue - Official
US Has Every Reason To Expect Talks With Russia On Whelan's Release To Continue - Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:35 PM
The United States has every reason to expect negotiation channels with Russia for Paul Whelan's release will remain open, a senior administration official said on Thursday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United States has every reason to expect negotiation channels with Russia for Paul Whelan's release will remain open, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
"We have every reason to expect negotiation channels for Whelan to remain open," the official told a briefing.
Earlier in the day, Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.