WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United States has every reason to expect negotiation channels with Russia for Paul Whelan's release will remain open, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

"We have every reason to expect negotiation channels for Whelan to remain open," the official told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.