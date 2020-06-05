UrduPoint.com
US Has Evidence Of Antifa, Foreign Actors Instigating Violent Protests - Attorney General

The US Justice Department has evidence that Antifa and foreign actors have instigated violent protests in the United States, Attorney General William Barr told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US Justice Department has evidence that Antifa and foreign actors have instigated violent protests in the United States, Attorney General William Barr told reporters on Thursday.

"We have evidence that Antifa and other similar extremist groups and as well as actors of a variety of different political persuasions have been involved in instigating and participating in a violent activity.

And we are also seeing foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence," Barr said during a briefing.

