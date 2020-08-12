UrduPoint.com
US Has 'Evidence' That IS Terrorists Hiding At Syria's Al-Hawl Refugee Camp - CENTCOM

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

US Has 'Evidence' That IS Terrorists Hiding at Syria's Al-Hawl Refugee Camp - CENTCOM

The United States has evidence that fighters from the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group are hiding among the displaced population inside Syria's Al-Hawl refugeee camp, CENTCOM Director of Operations Maj. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The United States has evidence that fighters from the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group are hiding among the displaced population inside Syria's Al-Hawl refugeee camp, CENTCOM Director of Operations Maj. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich said on Wednesday.

"We do have fair amount of evidence that some of the individuals in that camp, especially at Al-Hawl, are not just family members associated with ISIS proper but some of them are probably ISIS fighters who just happen to be female in some cases," Grynkewich said during a panel discussion hosted by the Hudson Institute in Washington.

Al-Hawl was reportedly designed to accommodate 20,000 people but has significantly gone over its capacity, and currently houses over 74,000 people. Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in the camp.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups, as well as militant and terrorist organizations

More Stories From World

