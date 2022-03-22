US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration has "evolving intelligence" indicating Russia is exploring options to launch cyberattacks against the United States, which may be a retaliation for the "unprecedented" sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration has "evolving intelligence" indicating Russia is exploring options to launch cyberattacks against the United States, which may be a retaliation for the "unprecedented" sanctions

"I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we've imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners," Biden said in a statement.

"It's part of Russia's playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks."

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any involvement in cyberattacks.