US Has 'Full Confidence' In Poland's Missile Blast Investigation - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Has 'Full Confidence' in Poland's Missile Blast Investigation - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The United States has complete confidence in the way Warsaw is investigating the recent missile blast in Poland and is actively engaged with the country's leadership, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said during a press conference on Thursday.

"The Polish government is leading the investigation, so we have full confidence in their deliberate manner and how they're conducting the investigation," Singh said. "We offered our support and are actively engaged with Polish leadership."

The missile explosion, which took place on November 15, killed two men near Poland's Ukraine border. Warsaw believes that the strike was most likely caused by Ukrainian air defenses.

Based on preliminary information, NATO and the US also concluded that the missile had not been fired from Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that the Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday, and that the released photos of the missile's debris indicated it was not Russian.

Ukraine initially insisted the missile was fired by Russia and demanded access to the probe. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Thursday said he does not know "exactly what happened this time, 100%."

