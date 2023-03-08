UrduPoint.com

US Has Full Faith, Confidence In Partners' Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023

US Has Full Faith, Confidence in Partners' Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States is fully confident in the investigation being carried out by its close partners into the attack on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"These are close partners of ours who are investigating the blast.

We have full faith and confidence in the investigation that they're running," Price said.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, the German newspaper Zeit reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.

