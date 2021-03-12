US Has 'Full Support' of Saudi Leaders for Efforts to Achieve Ceasefire in Yemen - Envoy

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:57 PM
The Saudi leadership is providing its full support for Washington's efforts to achieve a nationwide ceasefire in the Yemen, US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking said on Friday
"When you talk about the support from the Coalition, it is there," Lenderking said in a virtual briefing.
"The Saudi leadership is prepared to, you know, address the conflict in a way that maybe they were not prepared to six months ago or 12 months ago. They are providing full support for my efforts, and I do think that it is absolutely critical. I am looking for the same response from the other side."