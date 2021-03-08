US Has Fully Vaccinated 31Mln Americans Against COVID-19 Virus - CDC Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Some 31 million Americans have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a White House podcast on Monday.

"As of today, 59 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 31 million Americans. or 9.

2 percent of the US population, is fully vaccinated, putting us on a strong path to eventually end this pandemic," Walensky said.

US health authorities were also vaccinating more than 2 million Americans per day, the CDC director added.

"The pandemic remains a very serious situation ... [but] we are starting to turn a corner," Walensky said.

Nevertheless, more than 90 percent of the US population was still either unprotected or had yet to be fully vaccinated Walensky cautioned.