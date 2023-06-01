UrduPoint.com

US Has Gotten Ukraine's Assurances F-16s Will Not Be Used Inside Russia - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Biden administration has gotten assurances from Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials that US-made F-16 fighter jet aircraft will not be used for strikes inside Russia, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We have gotten that assurances at various levels, not just from President Zelenskyy but from other senior military and defense leaders in Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked whether Washington has received any assurances from Kiev that F-16s will not be used to attack Russia.

"We certainly don't want to see attacks inside Russia that are being propagated, that are being conducted using US-supplied equipment," Kirby added.

