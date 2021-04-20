UrduPoint.com
US Has Grave Doubts About Taliban's Reliability After Pullout - CENTCOM Commander

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:18 PM

The United States has significant doubts in the reliability of the Taliban movement after Washington's withdraws its troops from Afghanistan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States has significant doubts in the reliability of the Taliban movement after Washington's withdraws its troops from Afghanistan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Tuesday.

"I have grave doubts about the Taliban's reliability, I've expressed those publicly going back for a long period of time, but we need to see what they're going to do here [after the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan]," McKenzie said.

More Stories From World

