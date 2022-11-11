UrduPoint.com

US Has Heard Nothing From Russia Since Request For More Info On Griner - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US Has Heard Nothing From Russia Since Request for More Info on Griner - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The United States has not gotten any response from Russia regarding its request for additional details on Brittney Griner's whereabouts, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"My understanding is that we have not heard anything substantive from the Russians since we put forward our formal request seeking additional information on her whereabouts," Price said.

It was reported on Wednesday that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony more than eight months after being detained for possessing hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. Griner pleaded guilty to the charges, and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a penal colony on Aug. 4.

