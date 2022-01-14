US Has Information Russia Preparing False-Flag in Ukraine as Pretext for Attack - Reports

The United States has information indicating that Russia is preparing a false-flag event in Ukraine to create a pretext for an invasion, CNN reported on Friday citing an anonymous US official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United States has information indicating that Russia is preparing a false-flag event in Ukraine to create a pretext for an invasion, CNN reported on Friday citing an anonymous US official.

The US government has evidence that Russia has placed a group of operatives trained in urban warfare and sabotage against Russia's own proxy forces in eastern Ukraine to conduct a false-flag event that will create a pretext for an invasion, the report said.

The Russian military plans to begin such activities several weeks before conducting an invasion, which could take place between mid-January and mid-February, the report said.

It is the same playbook seen in 2014 with respect to Crimea, the report added.

However, the US intelligence community has not made an assessment whether Russia has "definitely" decided to take a military course of action in Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several weeks amid an alleged buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing out that it reserves the right to move forces within its sovereign territory. Russia has also pointed to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders and said it deems to be a threat to its national security.