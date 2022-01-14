UrduPoint.com

US Has Information Russia Works To Create Pretext For Ukraine Invasion - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 10:40 PM

US Has Information Russia Works to Create Pretext for Ukraine Invasion - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Defense Department has "very credible" intelligence indicating that Russia is laying the groundwork that would serve as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We have information that they (Russia) pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct what we call a 'false flag' operation, an operation designed to look like an attack on them or their people, or Russian speaking people in Ukraine, again, as an excuse to go in," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We already have indications that Russian influence actors are already starting to fabricate Ukrainian provocations in both state and social media, to try to justify in advance some sort of pretext for incursion."

Kirby did not specify what kind of intelligence the United States has about the alleged Russian preparations to  invade Ukraine.

