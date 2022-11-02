US Has Inspected 10% of Weapons Sent to Ukraine Requiring Special Oversight - Reports

UrduPoint.com

US personnel have only inspected approximately 10% of weapons provided to Ukraine requiring special oversight, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) US personnel have only inspected approximately 10% of weapons provided to Ukraine requiring special oversight, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

About 10% of the 22,000 weapons requiring special monitoring have been inspected by US officials in-person, the report said. Certain weapons considered at heightened risk of diversion, including Stinger surface-to-air missiles and Javelin anti-armor missiles, require increased monitoring, according to the report.

The report comes following the release of a State Department plan last week to address the potential flow of weapons sent to Ukraine into the illegal arms trade. While the US has not seen evidence that any of its weapons have been diverted from Ukraine, officials are aware of the risk of arms there ending up on the black market, a senior defense official said on Monday.

The US recently resumed on-site inspections of weapons stocks in Ukraine by embassy personnel, the senior defense official said. The inspection teams are not combat groups intended for deployment to the frontlines, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

US officials have conducted just two in-person inspections of arms requiring special monitoring since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February, the report said.

The US hopes to reach a reasonable level of compliance with oversight rules for high-risk items, the report said. However, officials acknowledge that 100% completion of normal checks and inventories is unlikely, the report also said.

The Biden administration is seeking to reform oversight rules as US aid to Ukraine increases and congressional scrutiny into the funding grows, the report added.

