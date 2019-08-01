US intelligence has received information that Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden's son Hamza has died, NBC News reported Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :US intelligence has received information that Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden's son Hamza has died, NBC news reported Wednesday.

NBC said three US officials had confirmed they had information of Hamza bin Laden's death, but gave no details of the date or place, and did not indicate if they had confirmed the information.