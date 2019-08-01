UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has Intel That Osama Bin Laden's Son Is Dead: Report

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:50 AM

US has intel that Osama bin Laden's son is dead: report

US intelligence has received information that Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden's son Hamza has died, NBC News reported Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :US intelligence has received information that Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden's son Hamza has died, NBC news reported Wednesday.

NBC said three US officials had confirmed they had information of Hamza bin Laden's death, but gave no details of the date or place, and did not indicate if they had confirmed the information.

Related Topics

Osama Bin Laden Died

Recent Stories

Kelly Craft confirmed as new US envoy to United Na ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Investments reports 17% increase in second q ..

31 minutes ago

Hub71 welcomes seven new startups from six sectors

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 79 L ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.