US Has Intensive Talks on Collective Russia Sanctions With European Partners - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States has held intensive talks with European partners to prepare a potential collective sanctions response against Moscow in the event of Russian military escalation in Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday.

"With respect to financial sanctions, we have had intensive discussions with our European partners about what we would do collectively in the event of a major Russian military escalation in Ukraine, and we believe that we have a path forward that would involve substantial economic countermeasures by both the Europeans and the United States that would impose significant and severe economic harm on the Russian economy should they choose to proceed," the official said.