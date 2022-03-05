UrduPoint.com

US Has Interest In Making Russia Less Significant Energy Supplier Over Time - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The United States has a strategic interest in making Russia a less significant supplier of energy on the global scene over the course of time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We have a strong interest, we and our allies, in degrading Russia's status as a leading energy supplier over time. This could be a profound strategic shift," Blinken said during a press event.

However, the US does not have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy at the moment due to the immediate impact of higher prices that would hurt Americans and give Russia more money from the energy it could sell, Blinken also said.

