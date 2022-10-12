US Has Interest in Security in Taiwan Strait, Committed to One China Policy -White House

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 09:35 PM

The United States has an interest in maintaining peace and security across the Taiwan Strait, and remains committed to both the One China policy and the Taiwan Relations Act, the White House said on Wednesday

"We have an abiding interest in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity and a matter of international concern and attention. We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, and do not support Taiwan independence," the White House said in its new National Security Strategy.

Washington remains committed to its One China policy, as well as the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, the document added.

"And we will uphold our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act to support Taiwan's self-defense and to maintain our capacity to resist any resort to force or coercion against Taiwan," the strategy said.

