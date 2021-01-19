US Has Issues With Election System Transparency, Which Caused Destabilization - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States clearly has issues with transparency and international monitoring of its election system, which resulted in the serious destabilization that other countries are watching with concern, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"America clearly has issues, and they have issues with the implementation of democracy, issues with people expressing their will, issues with transparency, issues with international monitoring," Peskov told reporters.

"All of these issues are obvious, and all of these issues, of course, led to a serious destabilization of the political situation in the country, which, in turn, manifested itself in such extreme events, which Russia and other countries observed with concern," the spokesman said.