UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has Issues With Election System Transparency, Which Caused Destabilization - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

US Has Issues With Election System Transparency, Which Caused Destabilization - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States clearly has issues with transparency and international monitoring of its election system, which resulted in the serious destabilization that other countries are watching with concern, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"America clearly has issues, and they have issues with the implementation of democracy, issues with people expressing their will, issues with transparency, issues with international monitoring," Peskov told reporters.

"All of these issues are obvious, and all of these issues, of course, led to a serious destabilization of the political situation in the country, which, in turn, manifested itself in such extreme events, which Russia and other countries observed with concern," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Democracy United States All

Recent Stories

UAE reinforces commitment to sustainable developme ..

8 minutes ago

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

22 minutes ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

22 minutes ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

22 minutes ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

24 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.