US Has Keep Maximum Pressure On Iran, But No Need For Retaliation - Senator Graham

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:36 PM

US Has Keep Maximum Pressure on Iran, But No Need for Retaliation - Senator Graham

The United States should maintain maximum pressure on Iran, but there is no need for retaliation, US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Twitter on Wednesday after Iranian forces launched missiles at Iraqi bases housing American forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United States should maintain maximum pressure on Iran, but there is no need for retaliation, US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Twitter on Wednesday after Iranian forces launched missiles at Iraqi bases housing American forces.

"In my view, retaliation for the sake of retaliation is not necessary at this time," Graham said. He also called on President Donald Trump to lay out the US strategic objectives regarding Iran.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched an operation to avenge Washington's extrajudicial killing of the IRGC's Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, that took place on the Iraqi soil in the early hours of January 3. According to the Iraqi military, around 22 missiles hit the country, 17 of them struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five more - the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the international coalition headquarters.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a statement it received "a verbal message" from Iran regarding the Islamic republic's response to the US assassination of its top general.

The Republican senator said Washington should continue "the Maximum Pressure campaign with a credible military component," adding that this would be "the best way to achieve our strategic goals."

Another US Senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, accused Trump of putting American troops in the middle East in jeopardy. "Iran's attack on US soldiers [and] our allies was contemptible, but Donald Trump must not further escalate this volatile situation or use military force against Iran without approval from Congress," the senator said. "His reckless actions and rhetoric have already increased threats to American troops."

The White House said Trump will address the nation at 11 am (1600 GMT) following the Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi bases hosting US forces.

