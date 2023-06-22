Open Menu

US Has Kept DPCIM Cluster Bombs From Ukraine Amid Restrictions, Unity Concerns - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States has not provided Ukraine with dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs) due to concerns about restrictions on providing the cluster munitions and the potential impact on relations with allies, Deputy Assistant US Defense Secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Thursday.

"The reason why you have not seen a move forward in providing this capability relates both to the existing congressional restrictions on the provision of DPICMs and concerns about allied unity," Cooper told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In March, members of the House and Senate armed services and foreign affairs panels sent a letter to US President Joe Biden urging the administration to provide DPICMs to Ukraine.

US military analysts believe that DPCIMs would be useful for Ukraine, especially against dug-in Russian positions on the battlefield, Cooper said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has urged the US not to provide cluster munitions and avoid escalation. US lawmakers calling to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions do not realize what the consequences for the attackers could be, Ryabkov said.

