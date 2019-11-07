US Has Legal Authority to Control Oil in Syria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United States has a legal authority based on the order of the US president to control the oilfields in northeastern Syria, the Department of Defense said during the press briefing on Thursday.

"The legal basis is an order from commander-in-chief," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman told reporters referring to the US military's control of oil fields in northeastern Syria.

Hoffman pointed out that the US military is focused on fighting the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), but added that keeping the oil away from the terrorist group is part of the mission in Syria.

"These issues are not decoupled," Hoffman said. "Our mission in the region and preventing the Islamic State from getting oil and keeping it away is part of that mission."

In late October, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States would deny the Russian and Syrian forces access to the oil fields in northeast Syria and ensure the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' control the oil rich land.

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said last week that the oil-rich territories in northeastern Syria must be controlled by the Syrian government.