US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN-Backed Tribunal On Russia - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The United States has legal and practical concerns about the considered model to establish a United Nations-backed international tribunal to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack said on Tuesday

"We have both legal and practical concerns about the alternative model that is being considered, which should be a UN General Assembly-backed model," Van Schaack told reporters.

Van Shaak made the comment in response to a question whether the United States would support the UN General Assembly resolution to set up a United Nations-backed international tribunal.

The diplomat pointed out that the UN General Assembly can only provide recommendations and does not have "coercive powers."

The decision in this case would depend on the cooperation of states and their voluntary contributions, Van Schaack said.

The practical concern is related to the possibility of obtaining sufficient votes within the UN General Assembly to launch this "unprecedented model," she said.

Van Schaak emphasized the necessity of a broad cross-regional support for such an initiative to come to fruition.

In late May, US Senators Ben Cardin and Tim Kaine introduced a Senate resolution calling on the Biden administration to support creating a United Nations tribunal to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged crimes in Ukraine.

In March, the existing International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

The Kremlin has said Russia is not a party to the ICC and the court's decision is null and void.

