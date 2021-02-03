UrduPoint.com
US Has Made No Decisions On Military Postures In Iraq, Afghanistan - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Has Made No Decisions on Military Postures in Iraq, Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States has not yet decided on its military postures in either Iraq or Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think the current level in Iraq is around 2,500 - I have no changes to that to report out to you today," Kirby said.

With regards to Afghanistan, Kirby said "no posture decisions have been made" and the US remains committed to a political settlement.

