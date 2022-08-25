UrduPoint.com

US Has More Nuclear Weapons Carriers Than Allowed Under New START - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 09:33 PM

The United States has more carriers of nuclear weapons than allowed under the New START Treaty, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said on Thursday

"The United States actually possesses a greater number of carriers of nuclear weapons than allowed under the treaty. This enables the US side to increase their potential of strategic nuclear weapons by about 1,200 warheads in a very short time.

We continue to address this problem within the framework of the Bilateral Consultative Commission (under the New START Treaty)," Belousov told reporters.

Russia, at the same time, does not make the future of talks on a new START successor treaty conditional on resolving this issue, the diplomat noted.

Belousov also said it its premature to speculate on whether Russia and the US will keep their nuclear arsenals at the current levels if New START expires and no successor treaty is negotiated by that time.

