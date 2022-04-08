US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - State Dept.

The United States has additional options for imposing sanctions on Russia and will continue to do so until Moscow de-escalates the conflict in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States has additional options for imposing sanctions on Russia and will continue to do so until Moscow de-escalates the conflict in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"Until and unless Moscow de-escalates in its actions in Ukraine, we will continue to escalate," Price said in an interview with CNN. "We certainly have additional levers to pull, and we'll continue to pull those levers as long as we need."