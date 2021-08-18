US Has Moved Over 3,000 Afghans in Past Three Days - UN Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United States in the past three days has taken out of Afghanistan more than 3,000 Afghans who were in danger, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"You know, we are working around the clock to get vulnerable Afghans who want to leave Afghanistan out of Afghanistan. We have secured the airport and we are getting planes out 24 hours a day," Thomas-Greenfield told CNN in an interview.

"In the past three days we've moved more than 3,000 people, and we will continue to take people out who are vulnerable as quickly as we possibly can until we finish the job," she said.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.