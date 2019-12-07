UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has Nearly 1,300 Measles Cases, Most Since 1992 - Health Agency CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Has Nearly 1,300 Measles Cases, Most Since 1992 - Health Agency CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The United States has almost 1,300 cases of measles this year, the most in nearly two decades, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

"From January 1 to December 5, 2019, 1,276 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states. CDC will now be updating these data monthly," the CDC said in an update on its website. "This is the greatest number of cases reported in the US since 1992."

Eight cases were reported in November alone, the agency said, adding that it would issue monthly updates hereon on the nation's statistics with the disease.

It said 75% of the cases were linked to recent outbreaks in the state of New York.

New York aside, states with measles outbreaks included California, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

All the reported cases involved measles of the wild-type D8 or B3, the CDC said. The majority of cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles.

The CDC said those affected could have serious complications, adding that 61 of this year's cases had resulted in complications that included pneumonia and encephalitis.

Related Topics

Washington York New York Georgia United States January November December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

54 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

54 minutes ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

54 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

54 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

54 minutes ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.