US Has Nearly 700 Coronavirus Cases of UK Variant in 34 States - Health Agency

The United States has confirmed 699 cases of of the UK coronavirus variant in 34 states of the union, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The United States has confirmed 699 cases of of the UK coronavirus variant in 34 states of the union, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday.

"The continued proliferation of variants remains of great concern and is a threat that could reverse the recent positive trends we are seeing," Walensky said. "As of February 7, 699 variant cases have been confirmed across 34 states with 690 of these cases being the B.1.1.7 variant - ten variant first reported in the United Kingdom."

The mutated coronavirus variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom and is found to be more contagious, is spreading across the United States and may become the dominant strain in many states as soon as by March, a new study suggests.

The UK variant was imported into the United States multiple times in November 2020, the study said.

UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

From: Liudmila Chernova - liudmila.chernova84@gmail.com