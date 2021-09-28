US Has No Announcements on Possible Nuland Visit to Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) US State Department has no announcements on a possible visit of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to Russia, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have no travel announcements at this time," the spokesperson said.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, when asked about a possible visit of Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, that Moscow and Washington are preparing a number of meetings at the level of the Foreign Ministry and the State Department.