UrduPoint.com

US Has No Assessment Of Nord Stream Blasts Yet, Probe Underway - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Has No Assessment of Nord Stream Blasts Yet, Probe Underway - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States does not have any assessment regarding blasts at Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and an investigation is underway, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"No assessment yet, investigation is underway, we expect it will take some time," she told reporters.

Washington has been in touch with its European partners and is supporting Europe's efforts to investigate this, the spokeswoman added.

On Monday, pipeline operator Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, a pressure drop was registered on both lines of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage came as a result of sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday it is investigating the pipeline blasts as an act of international terrorism. The country also requested an UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Europe White House Nord United States Gas From

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

25 minutes ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

25 minutes ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

26 minutes ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

42 minutes ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.