US Has No Assessment of Nord Stream Blasts Yet, Probe Underway - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States does not have any assessment regarding blasts at Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and an investigation is underway, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"No assessment yet, investigation is underway, we expect it will take some time," she told reporters.

Washington has been in touch with its European partners and is supporting Europe's efforts to investigate this, the spokeswoman added.

On Monday, pipeline operator Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, a pressure drop was registered on both lines of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage came as a result of sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday it is investigating the pipeline blasts as an act of international terrorism. The country also requested an UN Security Council meeting on the issue.