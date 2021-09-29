US Has No Basing Agreements With Neighboring Afghanistan Countries - CENTCOM Commander

The United States has no basing agreements with any of the countries neighboring Afghanistan, but the Defense Department is still able to conduct missions in that country using its distant bases in the region, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The United States has no basing agreements with any of the countries neighboring Afghanistan, but the Defense Department is still able to conduct missions in that country using its distant bases in the region, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"As of today, I have the ability to enter Afghanistan and to fly missions. It's a long haul but I have the ability to do that today," McKenzie told the US House Armed Services Committee. "Obviously it's a neighboring country that's allowing us access (to Afghanistan), but we're not based in any neighboring country."

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) completed the seizure of Afghanistan after it entered the capital of Kabul on August 15, leading to a collapse of the US-backed government.

The Taliban declared that foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by August 31, when the Kabul Airport - the sole point of departure for evacuation flights - came under their control.

After President Joe Biden announced the full US withdrawal from Afghanistan on April 14, the Defense Department started exploring possible arrangements with neighboring countries that would allow access, basing and overflight rights necessary to address terrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan.