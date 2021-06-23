US Has No Better Friend Than Germany - Blinken

The United States does not have a better friend in the world than Germany, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United States does not have a better friend in the world than Germany, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"The United Sates has no better friend in the world than Germany. It starts with shared values and share interests, but also with a shared conviction of all of the challenges that we face," Blinken said during his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Blinken pointed out that both countries have acknowledged the importance of bilateral cooperation and are committed to work with their allies internationally.

"There is a premium, maybe more than ever before, on cooperation, on coordination, on working with others, and Germany has set an example in doing just that," he said.

Blinken emphasized that the Biden administration has focused on reinvigorating US alliances and engagement in multilateral institutions.