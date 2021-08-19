UrduPoint.com

US Has No Capability To Collect Large Number Of Americans Outside Kabul Airport - Austin

US Has No Capability to Collect Large Number of Americans Outside Kabul Airport - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States does not have the capability to go out and get large numbers of Americans outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday.

"We do not have the capability going out and collect of large numbers of people," Austin said during a press briefing.

