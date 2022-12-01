UrduPoint.com

US Has No Confirmation Of Chemical Weapons Use In Ukraine - OPCW Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

US Has No Confirmation of Chemical Weapons Use in Ukraine - OPCW Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States has seen reports of possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, but cannot confirm them, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Joseph Manso said on Thursday.

"There have been reports of chemical weapons use in Ukraine by Russians, but we have no confirmation," Manso stated, dismissing Russia's statements that Ukrainians could use chemical weapons as "not credible."

The OPCW and the US are monitoring the situation in Ukraine regarding the potential use of chemical weapons, the diplomat added. Any use of such weapons will be met with a "consequential response," he warned.

Manso noted that the OPCW is making sure Ukraine has equipment to detect chemical attacks, has trained first respondents and is prepared for any contingency.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

2 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.