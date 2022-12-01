US Has No Confirmation of Chemical Weapons Use in Ukraine - OPCW Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States has seen reports of possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, but cannot confirm them, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Joseph Manso said on Thursday.

"There have been reports of chemical weapons use in Ukraine by Russians, but we have no confirmation," Manso stated, dismissing Russia's statements that Ukrainians could use chemical weapons as "not credible."

The OPCW and the US are monitoring the situation in Ukraine regarding the potential use of chemical weapons, the diplomat added. Any use of such weapons will be met with a "consequential response," he warned.

Manso noted that the OPCW is making sure Ukraine has equipment to detect chemical attacks, has trained first respondents and is prepared for any contingency.