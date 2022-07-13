US Has No Evidence of Iran Delivering Drones to Russia, But Sees Engagement - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has no evidence of Iran delivering drones to Russia but sees engagement between the two on the issue, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The United States has no evidence of Iran delivering drones to Russia but sees engagement between the two on the issue, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"We have not seen evidence of delivery, but we have seen evidence of engagement between the two countries on this specific issue of large numbers of UAVs, including weapons-enabled UAVs for Russia to acquire from Iran," he said.

The official added that if such drones are used in the Ukraine conflict, it will pose a threat.

On Monday, Sullivan accused Iran of planning to provide Russia with numerous drones, without specifying the source of such information or providing evidence.

The next day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani dismissed the allegations. Russia too, has denied the claims.