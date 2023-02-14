US Has No Evidence That Aerial Objects Were Gathering Intelligence For Other Country-Kirby

The United States does not possess any evidence at the moment indicating that the aerial objects were conducting surveillance on behalf of another nation, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States does not possess any evidence at the moment indicating that the aerial objects were conducting surveillance on behalf of another nation, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"This far, we haven't seen any indication or anything that points specifically to the idea that these three objects were part of a PRC's spy balloon program or that they were definitively involved in external intelligence collection efforts," Kirby said. "We don't know of any evidence right now that confirms that they were in fact dong intelligence collection by another government."