UrduPoint.com

US Has No Evidence That Aerial Objects Were Gathering Intelligence For Other Country-Kirby

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 08:37 PM

US Has No Evidence That Aerial Objects Were Gathering Intelligence For Other Country-Kirby

The United States does not possess any evidence at the moment indicating that the aerial objects were conducting surveillance on behalf of another nation, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States does not possess any evidence at the moment indicating that the aerial objects were conducting surveillance on behalf of another nation, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"This far, we haven't seen any indication or anything that points specifically to the idea that these three objects were part of a PRC's spy balloon program or that they were definitively involved in external intelligence collection efforts," Kirby said. "We don't know of any evidence right now that confirms that they were in fact dong intelligence collection by another government."

Related Topics

White House United States Government

Recent Stories

45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospita ..

45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust held

2 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal launches global 'Automation of Power of ..

FM Bilawal launches global 'Automation of Power of Attorney'

2 minutes ago
 Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's ..

Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's complaints

2 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boei ..

Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boeing Planes to Air India - State ..

2 minutes ago
 DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan on Feb 15-16: FO

DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan on Feb 15-16: FO

9 minutes ago
 Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo to open on Wednesday

Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo to open on Wednesday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.