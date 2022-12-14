UrduPoint.com

US Has No Expectation Fighting In Ukraine Will End During Winter Months - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

US Has No Expectation Fighting in Ukraine Will End During Winter Months - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The United States does not expect that the fighting in Ukraine will end during the winter months, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We have no expectation fighting will stop in the winter months," Kirby said during a press conference.

The United States would like to see the fighting stop before the year's end, but it would be difficult to conclude whether it would end then given the current events on the ground and in the air, he said.

Kirby added that he expects the fighting in Ukraine to continue for "some time."

