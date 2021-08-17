UrduPoint.com

US Has 'No Expectations' On Taliban Meeting Human Rights Obligations - White House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a press briefing on Tuesday that he has no expectations of the Taliban moving forward and that it is up to them to uphold their obligations and prove themselves to the international community.

"Finally, on what we expect from the Taliban going forward, that is something that will have to be watched and observed over time, whether in fact they are prepared to meet their obligations to the basic human rights and human dignity of people, to the safe passage of people to the airport, to the fair and just treatment of civilians. That is something they're going to have to show," Sullivan said. "I come at this with no expectations, but only a sense that they will have to prove to the international community who they ultimately are going to end up being."

