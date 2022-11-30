US Has No 'Immediate Priority' to Provide Ukraine With Fighter Jets - Pentagon Official

The United States does not consider that Ukraine has an immediate need for fighter aircraft amid Russia's special military operation, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States does not consider that Ukraine has an immediate need for fighter aircraft amid Russia's special military operation, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday.

"In terms of fighter aircraft, when we think about that as a future capability area for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to invest in, we have to think about the sustainment and maintenance and training that all goes along with having attack air fleet, and so that's where it really isn't something that is an immediate priority for us as we consider the Ukrainian Armed Forces capability needs," the official said during a conference call.