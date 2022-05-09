UrduPoint.com

US Has No Indication Another Russian Battleship Attacked By Ukraine - Defense Official

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 10:25 PM

The United States has no indication that another Russian battleship was attacked by Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United States has no indication that another Russian battleship was attacked by Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"We have no indication and no information to corroborate reports that another (Russian) ship was attacked," the official said during a press briefing.

Over the weekend, several media outlets reported that Russia's Admiral Makarov warship was hit by Ukrainian missiles while near the Snake island off the coast of Odessa. The reports were later refuted by Ukrainian President's adviser Oleksiy Arestovich as "some misunderstanding.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the United States provided Ukraine with intelligence to target Russia's flagship in the Black Sea, the Moskva.

In April, the guided missile cruiser Moskva sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol for repairs after a fire led to the explosion of ammunition. Washington and Kiev, however, have repeatedly claimed that the ship was sunk by two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

