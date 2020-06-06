UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has No Indication Russia Dropped Ordnance This Week In Syria's Idlib As Alleged - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Has No Indication Russia Dropped Ordnance This Week in Syria's Idlib as Alleged - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) US Envoy James Jeffrey told reporters the United States has seen no indication that Russian forces conducted strikes in Idlib as alleged by a so-called NGO based in the UK.

Earlier this week, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed that Russia conducted strikes in northwest Syria.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that the SOHR is a fraudulent organization that creates and spreads fake news.

"We have no indication that they [the Russians] dropped ordnance," Jeffrey said on Friday when asked about the allegations.

In February, Russian Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev accused the SOHR of deliberately spreading fake news after similar accusations were reported.

Related Topics

UK Syria Russia Idlib United States February

Recent Stories

Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

22 minutes ago

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

4 hours ago

Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.