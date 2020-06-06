WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) US Envoy James Jeffrey told reporters the United States has seen no indication that Russian forces conducted strikes in Idlib as alleged by a so-called NGO based in the UK.

Earlier this week, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed that Russia conducted strikes in northwest Syria.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that the SOHR is a fraudulent organization that creates and spreads fake news.

"We have no indication that they [the Russians] dropped ordnance," Jeffrey said on Friday when asked about the allegations.

In February, Russian Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev accused the SOHR of deliberately spreading fake news after similar accusations were reported.