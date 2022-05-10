UrduPoint.com

US Has 'No Indication' That Russia Uses Hypersonic Weapons In Odessa - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 09:51 PM

US Has 'No Indication' That Russia Uses Hypersonic Weapons in Odessa - Pentagon

The United States has no indication that Russia has used hypersonic weapons in Odessa, a US Defense Department official told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The United States has no indication that Russia has used hypersonic weapons in Odessa, a US Defense Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

"No indication that we have seen hypersonics have been used in Odessa," the official said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Odessa Donetsk United States February From

Recent Stories

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emer ..

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emergency

7 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for strict border control, coordina ..

Prime Minister for strict border control, coordinated mechanism to curb smugglin ..

9 seconds ago
 Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax c ..

Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax collection drive

11 seconds ago
 Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Repo ..

Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Report

5 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements of processions h ..

CPO reviews security arrangements of processions held on Janat-ul-Baqi

5 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of o ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.