US Has 'No Indication' That Russia Uses Hypersonic Weapons in Odessa - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has no indication that Russia has used hypersonic weapons in Odessa, a US Defense Department official told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The United States has no indication that Russia has used hypersonic weapons in Odessa, a US Defense Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

"No indication that we have seen hypersonics have been used in Odessa," the official said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.