US Has No Indications Any Western Equipment, Shipments Hit By Russians - Pentagon
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The United States has no indication that any Western equipment or shipments have been hit or deterred by the Russian forces in Ukraine, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.
"We have no indications that any Western equipment or shipments have been hit or deterred by the Russians," Kirby said during a press briefing.