US Has No Indications Foreign Actors Tried to Alter Voting Process in 2020 - Intel Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US intelligence found no indications that foreign actors attempted to alter voting processes during the 2020 election, a report revealed on Tuesday.

"We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in 2020 US elections, including voting registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results," the report from the National Intelligence Council said.