US Has No Info That Foreign Citizens Affected by Dock Fire - Russian Consulate General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in Houston in a statement said it is monitoring the situation over the Alabama Boat Dock Fire and at the moment has no information about Russian citizens being among the victims.

"The Scottsboro Police Department (Alabama) does not have information that foreign citizens could be affected in a fire at one of the city's marinas," the consulate general said via Twitter on Monday. "The Consulate General continues to monitor the situation."

Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus said during a press conference earlier in the day that eight people have died in a boat dock fire in the US state of Alabama on Monday morning.

Necklaus said firefighters responded to a call about a boat being on fire at the Scottsboro marina early Monday morning.

About 35 boats were damaged in the fire and firefighters rescued several individuals who jumped in the water to escape the fire, Necklaus said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will begin when recovery efforts are complete in about four days given that there are sunken boats that need to be searched to ensure all victims are accounted for, Necklaus added.