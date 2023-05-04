US Has No Information on Who Was Behind Botched Attack on Kremlin - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US government has no information on who carried out an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We really don't.

We're trying to learn more about this as best we can, but we honestly just don't know what happened here," Kirby told CNN.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, in what Russia says was an assassination attempt by Ukraine on President Vladimir Putin.

Kiev has denied its involvement in the botched attack, attributing it to alleged "guerrilla fighters" in Russia.