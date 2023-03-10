US Has No Intention of Developing Hypersonic Nuclear Weapons - Officials

Senior US military officials present at a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing on Friday confirmed that Washington has no plans to develop hypersonic nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Senior US military officials present at a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing on Friday confirmed that Washington has no plans to develop hypersonic nuclear weapons.

A panel of six officials representing various branches of the US military said "no" when Congressman Seth Moulton asked them whether the United States intends to develop hypersonic nuclear weapons.

Some members of the committee, including Moulton, voiced concern that the United States will not be able to reach parity with China and Russia on a number of nuclear hypersonic missiles because it has not and is not investing in their development.

The United States is far behind China and Russia, which have been able to make significant progress in the development of hypersonic missiles in recent years, with Russia deploying and using such missiles in the Ukraine conflict, according to committee members.

Participants in the hearing included Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering Principal Director for Hypersonics Michael White; Defense Department Emerging Capabilities Policy Office Director Michael Horowitz; Strategic Systems Programs Director Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe; US Army Director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy and Space Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch; Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Deputy Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton; and Defense Intelligence Agency Chief Scientist for Science and Technology Paul Freisthler.