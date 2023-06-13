UrduPoint.com

US Has No Intention Of Moving AGOA Forum From South Africa Over Russia Ties - Pretoria

The United States will not move the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum from South Africa in response to the country's support for Russia, Clayson Monyela, the spokesman for South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that a bipartisan group of US lawmakers had asked the Biden administration to move a major trade conference from South Africa to another country in an effort to punish Pretoria for its support for Russia.

"There is no decision by the State department/White house to move the AGOA Forum from South Africa ... The relations between South Africa and the United States of America is mutually beneficial... even in the context of AGOA," Monyela wrote on Twitter.

He noted thatcccenvoys had recently visited the US to explain the country's position on the Ukrainian conflict to "key stakeholders and decision makers.

"

"Our diplomats in Washington continue to engage on these matters," Monyela added.

The AGOA was approved by the US Congress in May 2000 to enhance trade in the region and increase economic and investment cooperation between African countries and the US. The next forum is scheduled to take place in South Africa in November.

On May 12, US Ambassador to Pretoria Reuben Brigety, speaking to South African broadcaster News24, alleged that South Africa loaded arms on a sanctioned Russian ship that was docked at a naval base near Cape Town in December. South Africa summoned the ambassador, who Pretoria said had admitted "crossing the line" and apologized. The South African government said it would investigate the allegation.

